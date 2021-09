Iowa, Iowa State don’t move in latest AP Top 25

IOWA — Iowa and Iowa State remained the same in the latest AP Top 25 football rankings after two victories on Saturday.

Iowa is ranked No. 5 in AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday. Iowa State remained at No. 14.

Both Iowa and Iowa State easily handled their opponents this weekend. Iowa’s Tyler Goodson ran for three touchdowns and the Hawkeyes beat Kent State 30-7. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy threw three touchdowns and the Cyclones routed UNLV 48-3.

Iowa plays at home against Colorado State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1. Iowa State plays at Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Texas A&M Cincinnati Clemson Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Ole Miss Iowa State Brigham Young Arkansas Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Michigan Michigan State North Carolina Fresno State Auburn UCLA Kansas State