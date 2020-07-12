Iowa Hosts First Youth and Junior Elite USA Triathlon of 2020

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps the nation, teenagers 13 to 19 years old from across the country were making waves of their own.

“I was super anxious, really exciting though.” said 15-year-old triathlete Jaxson Plumb of Des Moines.

COVID-19 forced USA Triathlon to cancel three of its five national Youth and Junior Elite Series events. The 10th annual Flatland Cup Triathlon in West Des Moines’ Raccoon River Park received the go-ahead and became the first of 2020. “It felt like a relief just knowing there was always that chance of cancelation. It is actually happening,” said triathlete Gracie Lindaman.

Over 200 USA athletes registered for the swim, bike and run event, including dozens from Z3 Triathlon in Des Moines. “Once the air horn blew, it was a good feeling to know you could race and give it your all,” said triathlete Levi Hill.

Safety protocols were advised and fans lined the course with masks. Lindaman said, “It’s kind of like the new normal. It was definitely weird, but you are kind of used to it now.”

For any spectators and those not willing to mask up, the event reminded them they are waiving all liability of organizers, the City of West Des Moines or the contractors of the event for any exposure to COVID-19. “It’s nice that we can still put the event on and have all the safety measures put in place to make it safe for everyone,” said Hill.

The pandemic hasn’t been easy for these athletes. Hill said, “It was hard to stay motivated when we found out events were getting canceled in March.” But some found a silver lining. “It’s been a blessing and not so good. Not training with your team is hard sometimes, but also not having school is an opportunity to train more,” Lindaman said.

Nobody capitalized on the pandemic quite like Plumb. He took home the youth boys ages 13- to 15-year-old title. “It’s amazing. Even though you feel like you are going to die at the end, it’s just really fun finishing the race,” said Plumb.

Despite the roadblocks COVID-19 has presented, these teens proved anything is possible. Plumb said, “It’s possible. My coaches always tell me, ‘Make a way.’ There’s always a way no matter what. Just keep working at it.”

The only other event still on the schedule is next Sunday, July 19 in Wisconsin. The National Championships in Ohio have already been canceled.