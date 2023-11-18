IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes hope to secure their spot at the Big 10 Championship Game in Indianapolis when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium today.

Matchup

The Hawkeyes (8-2) are coming off a shutout victory over Rutgers, winning 22-0, and clinching a share of the Big Ten West Division crown for the third time in program history. The Hawkeyes hope to keep that momentum going as they play against the Fighting Illini (5-5). If the Hawkeyes defeat the Fighting Illini this Saturday or the Nebraska Cornhuskers next Friday they can secure their spot at the Big Ten Championships.

Iowa is going into this game without star player defensive back Cooper DeJean after he suffered a season-ending leg injury. Despite the shakeup, Iowa is still favored to win by 3 points as of Friday evening.

Gameday forecast

Saturday looks to be picture perfect for Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium. It’ll be sunny and 55 degrees at kickoff with very light winds out of the SW at 5 to 10 mph.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch all the action on FS1 or on the Fox Sports App.