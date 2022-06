IOWA CITY — Matt Gatens is headed home.

The Hawkeye basketball program announced the hiring of Gatens Thursday. Gatens has been on staff at Drake the last four seasons. He fills the role left by Kirk Speraw after Speraw’s retirement in May.

Gatens is most known for his time as a Hawkeye basketball player. From 2009-2012, Gatens scored 1,635 points and hit 239 three pointers – both top 10 in Iowa basketball history.

Gatens played high school basketball at Iowa City High.