Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal scores

Here are the scores from this week’s Iowa high school football quarterfinals. The winners of the following matchups punched their ticket to the semifinals at the UNI-Dome.

Class 5A

Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic 28

Iowa City, City High 32, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13

West Des Moines Valley 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Ankeny 37, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Class 4A

Winterset 28, Decorah 19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Webster City 13

Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Bondurant-Farrar 25

Lewis Central 35, Indianola 21

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Humboldt 42, Independence 21

Harlan 38, Nevada 0

Solon 23, West Delaware 19

Class 2A

West Lyon, Inwood 24, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7

Southeast Valley 34, OABCIG 28

Williamsburg 32,  West Marshall, State Center 6

Waukon 28, North Fayette Valley 14

Class 1A

West Sioux, Hawarden 31, Underwood 14

Van Meter 31, ACGC 13

Dike-New Hartford 38, Sigourney/Keota 14

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 35, MFL MarMac 6

Class A

West Hancock, Britt 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 7

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 7

East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Eight-Player

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42

Easton Valley 67, Kee, Lansing 22

Audubon 34, WACO, Wayland 30

CAM, Anita 64, Newell-Fonda 13

