Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal scores

Here are the scores from this week’s Iowa high school football quarterfinals. The winners of the following matchups punched their ticket to the semifinals at the UNI-Dome.
Class 5A
Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic 28
Iowa City, City High 32, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13
West Des Moines Valley 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Ankeny 37, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
Class 4A
Winterset 28, Decorah 19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Webster City 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Bondurant-Farrar 25
Lewis Central 35, Indianola 21
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Humboldt 42, Independence 21
Harlan 38, Nevada 0
Solon 23, West Delaware 19
Class 2A
West Lyon, Inwood 24, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7
Southeast Valley 34, OABCIG 28
Williamsburg 32, West Marshall, State Center 6
Waukon 28, North Fayette Valley 14
Class 1A
West Sioux, Hawarden 31, Underwood 14
Van Meter 31, ACGC 13
Dike-New Hartford 38, Sigourney/Keota 14
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 35, MFL MarMac 6
Class A
West Hancock, Britt 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 7
Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 7
East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Eight-Player
St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42
Easton Valley 67, Kee, Lansing 22
Audubon 34, WACO, Wayland 30
CAM, Anita 64, Newell-Fonda 13