Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal scores

FAIRFIELD, Iowa -- An entire town is hurting and trying to understand the death of a beloved teacher. Police say 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was attacked and killed by two students from the school she taught.

Classes were canceled on Friday and the Fairfield community came together for a candlelight vigil in the evening to mourn the devastating loss. People in Fairfield have struggled to find the words to understand Graber's death, but a poster filled with dozens of handwritten messages grieving her has become the best attempt. It was a permanent marker at Friday night's emotional ceremony.