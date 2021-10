The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the matchups for the first round of the football playoffs for 5A, 4A and 3A. The second-round matchups were also released for 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player.

Games will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Find the matchups for all classes below.

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class A

8-Player