Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Pauses Activities Due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program is pausing all in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program, forcing the postponement of a dual meet at Penn State scheduled for Friday.

The move Monday by Iowa came at the direction of the university’s medical team. School officials said the university will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the medical team will decide when the Hawkeyes can resume their season.

The schools will work with the conference to consider rescheduling options.

Head coach Tom Brands tested positive for the coronavirus last week.