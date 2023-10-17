IOWA CITY, Iowa – After winning a defensive battle against Wisconsin this past weekend and taking control of the Big Ten West, the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) on Saturday at home.

The Hawkeyes’ success means NBC has picked the Iowa vs. Minnesota game to air on WHO 13 at 2:30 p.m. If you’re somewhere without a good digital TV signal or cable/satellite service, you can still catch the game on Peacock. The Big Ten’s deal with NBC allows for the game to be streamed live on the app. The monthly cost for Peacock is $5.99.