Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Put on Administrative Leave

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been put on administrative leave after former players spoke out against his behavior toward black players on the team.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the decision in a statement released Saturday.

“I have spoken with [Doyle] about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, Coach Doyle has been place on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made,” said Ferentz.

The action comes after multiple players spoke out against Doyle and the “racial disparities” within the Hawkeye football program.

Former defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie said, “Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”

Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff. https://t.co/MuSRAfABbq — Faith Ekakitie (@Faith_Joseph) June 5, 2020

Former Iowa defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba told two separate stories about Doyle.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson also said Doyle is a problem within the program.

“Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building,” said Johnson.

Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building. — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 6, 2020

Former Iowa safety Jordan Lomax said he also experienced problems in the weight room.

“I stand with my fellow Hawkeye Brothers advocating for a cultural shift in the Iowa Football Program. We were disproportionately represented as a result of black players leaving prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our culture. I have much respect for KF and other coaches on the staff as men of great integrity, principles, & morals and I am confident they have the ability be a part of the solution. As my brother @Faith_Joseph already mentioned, “the change starts in the weight room,” said Lomax.

I stand with my fellow Hawkeye Brothers advocating for a cultural shift in the Iowa Football Program. We were disproportionately represented as a result of black players leaving prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our — Jordan Lomax (@jordanlomax27) June 6, 2020

Other complaints from former players about the program’s culture can be found here.

Doyle has been Iowa’s head strength and conditioning coach since 1999. He is the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football.

Ferentz also announced he is creating an advisory committee that will help examine the culture within the Iowa football program. Watch his full video statement below.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020