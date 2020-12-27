Iowa Football Season Over After Music City Bowl Canceled

Iowa’s Charlie Jones (16) celebrates with teammates after returning a punt 54-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Iowa’s football season is over after Missouri’s COVID-19 problems canceled the Music City Bowl.

Missouri announced Sunday it is opting out of the Music City Bowl due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said the season is now officially over.

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today. This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together,” Ferentz said in a statement.

The Music City Bowl was scheduled to take place on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The bowl said it will automatically refund all purchases through Ticketmaster.

Iowa finishes the season 6-2 overall.