The Iowa Hawkeyes filled their most pressing need with former 4-star receiver, Kaleb Brown. Brown had just one catch during his freshman season at Ohio State, stuck behind a stacked group of elite pass-catchers. He won’t be on the bench at Iowa.



Coming out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Brown was the second-ranked player from Illinois. He had many scholarship offers from blue-chip programs including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and others.



Brown has four years of eligibility remaining.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction