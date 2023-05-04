The Iowa Hawkeyes filled their most pressing need with former 4-star receiver, Kaleb Brown. Brown had just one catch during his freshman season at Ohio State, stuck behind a stacked group of elite pass-catchers. He won’t be on the bench at Iowa.
Coming out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Brown was the second-ranked player from Illinois. He had many scholarship offers from blue-chip programs including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and others.
Brown has four years of eligibility remaining.
Ohio State receiver Kaleb Brown plays during their NCAA college football Spring game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
