Iowa Football at Crossroads as Players Speak Out on Racial Disparities

IOWA CITY, Iowa – For many Iowa Hawkeye football players, Kinnick Stadium is a place of freedom and expression for the game they love.

Past players like Amani Hooker are immortalized and promoted for their accomplishments at Kinnick Stadium on Saturdays, but even Hooker was one of the handfuls of players who claim that black players could never truly be themselves outside of game day because of racial disparities in the program.

“I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time,” Hooker wrote on Twitter.

Since Friday, past Hawkeye football players have been recounting situations where they as African Americans did not feel they were treated fairly. Many specifically called out head strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Those players claim Doyle openly mocked the way some black players walked and talked. On Saturday Doyle, who denies any racist remarks, was placed on administrative leave while the department and Kirk Ferentz look into the allegations.

“We should be cheering for them off the field just as much as we are on Saturday, so I believe Kirk Ferentz should really listen to what his players are saying,” said University of Iowa student Justin Crockett.

On Monday, the athletics department lifted the Twitter restrictions on current athletes, and Kaevon Merriweather’s statement may have been the most powerful.

“If you can not support us right now with this movement and with our team taking a knee during the national anthem, DO NOT support us during the football season. DO NOT watch our games on tv. DO NOT come up to us when you want photos. DO NOT ask us to give your kids autographs. DON’T COME TO US EXPECTING US TO DO FOR YOU WHEN YOU CAN’T SUPPORT THE BLACK ATHLETES ON THIS TEAM AND THE DECISIONS WE MAKE AS A TEAM. I would rather play in front of 1,000 fans who care about us as people outside of football and what we are standing for, than 70,000 fans who only care about us when we are in uniform and on the field entertaining them,” Merriweather wrote on Twitter.

If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa Football fan and you can not agree with what I said and what this team is standing on. Then stop calling yourself a fan, IMMEDIATELY‼️ BECAUSE I CAN PROMISE YOU THAT WE DO NOT CARE‼️👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/DgYFY56ojv — Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) June 8, 2020

Hawkeye football player Noah Fenske called for support of his fellow teammates.

“Today I went through something that I would have never in my life thought I’d go through. When I joined this team last year I expected to join an elite football team with talented players but never in my life did I expect to join a team full of brave men who want nothing but positive change. I’ll be honest many tears rolled down my face during an hour and a half meeting of raw emotion and pain that we as players have felt during our short or long periods at Iowa. This program means so much to me and so much to so many of them. I’m thankful for every word that was expressed. We will get through this and there will be change. All I can ask from Hawk fans out there that if you don’t support the change that us Iowa football players are pushing for, go find yourself a new team to cheer for because this is far greater than football. Hope everyone out there is being safe and go Hawks!” said Fenske.

Saturday night there was graffiti done at the stadium and the Nile Kinnick statue, which many of the players who aired grievances are condemning. The graffiti has since been cleaned up.

Players and coaches were not available to be interviewed Monday.