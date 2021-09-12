Iowa enters AP top 5, Iowa State falls in rankings

by: Eric Olson, Associated Press

Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

Arkansas, coming off a home win over old Southwest Conference rival Texas, was rewarded with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which picked up the other three first-place votes, stayed at No. 2.

Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State.

Oregon’s eight-rung leap came after its 35-28 win in the Horseshoe. It marks the biggest jump for a team entering the top five since LSU went from No. 13 to No. 5 after it knocked off second-ranked Georgia in October 2018.

The Ducks have their highest ranking since they finished the 2014 season No. 2 as the national runner-up to Ohio State.

Iowa, a 27-17 winner at Iowa State, allowed a total of 23 points while beating two ranked teams in succession for the first time since 1960. The Hawkeyes’ defense is always stout. The question about this team is whether it can elevate its offensive play with quarterback Spencer Petras.

As it is, the Hawks have their highest ranking since they were No. 3 on Nov. 22, 2015, after a 12-0 start.

Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 and Iowa State from No. 9 to No. 14.

AP TOP 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Iowa
  6. Clemson
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Ohio State
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arizona State
  20. Arkansas
  21. North Carolina
  22. Auburn
  23. Brigham Young
  24. Miami (FL)
  25. Michigan

