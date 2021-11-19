Iowa-Drake women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The women’s basketball game between Iowa and Drake this weekend has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Hawkeye program.

The game was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21 in Iowa City. In addition, Iowa’s appearance at next week’s Cancun Challenge in Mexico has been canceled.

“We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

The Iowa Athletic Ticket Office will be communicating with individuals who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game.