Iowa Defensive Back Jack Koerner Injured in Jet Ski Crash

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri (AP) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat.

Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Coffin, who is also a 2017 graduate of Dowling and current University of Iowa student, was taken to a hospital by aircraft. In order to save Coffin’s life, doctors had to amputate his left leg on Friday. Coffin underwent another surgery Sunday morning to connect nerve endings to muscles.

Coffin’s mother posted an update on CaringBridge.

“Words can’t describe how hard this is,” Mary Coffin said. “Cole is one of the strongest and most positive kids I know. He is a fighter and he will pull through stronger than ever. He got his stubbornness from me and I must say I am thrilled he did!”

Koerner posted an update on Twitter Sunday morning.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers. I’m going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible. Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole,” Koerner said.

Iowa sports information said Koerner had finished the first week of voluntary workouts with his teammates and was at the lake with his father for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner established himself as a key to the Hawkeyes’ defense last season. He made a 81 tackles and had one interception in 2019.