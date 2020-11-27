Iowa Defeats Nebraska 26-20 in Heroes Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa pulled off its sixth straight win over Nebraska with a 26-20 victory in the Heroes Game Friday.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Cornhuskers rallied to tie the game 13-13 at halftime. The Huskers took a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes eventually reclaimed the lead with a Keith Duncan field goal in the fourth quarter. Iowa added another field goal and Chauncey Golston sealed the victory in the end with a sack and forced fumble.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 193 yards and a touchdown. Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson rushed for 111 yards. Duncan made four field goals for the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for 174 yards.

Iowa moves to 4-2 overall. Nebraska falls to 1-4.

The Hawkeyes play next at Illinois on Dec. 5.