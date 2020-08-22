Iowa Cuts Four Sports; Hawkeye Parents Rally In Chicago

Friday was a tough day in Iowa City. University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld and athletics director Gary Barta issued a letter to Hawkeye fans detailing the elimination of four sports – men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

The move was made as the athletic department tries to cope with an expected $60-75 million shortfall due to the postponement of Big Ten football. Student-athlete scholarships and coaches contracts will be honored, but the four sports will be cut after their 2020-21 season of competition.

You can read the full letter here: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2020/08/21/open-letter-to-the-university-of-iowa-and-hawkeye-athletics-community/

Meanwhile, Hawkeye football parents took their fight from pen and paper, to the Big Ten offices outside of Chicago. Several Iowa parents were in attendance at a peaceful rally outside the league offices on Friday. The rally was organized by Ohio State parent Randy Wade.

The Iowa parents had previously penned a letter to the Big Ten seeking answers regarding the league’s decision-making process when postponing fall sports. The group also firmly rejected a Wednesday press release from the conference stating that the decision to postpone would not be revisited.