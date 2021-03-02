Iowa Cubs Season Delayed by a Month

Principal Park, home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs is seen, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The start of the Iowa Cubs baseball season has been delayed until May.

Iowa Cubs president and general manager Sam Bernabe confirmed to WHO 13 that Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the Triple-A baseball season by a month.

The Iowa Cubs will now begin the season on May 4 instead of April 6.

ESPN’S Jeff Passan first reported, “Major League Baseball teams will operate alternate sites similar to those used during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a long-expected move that will delay the beginning of the Triple-A season by at least a month.”

“This is a prudent step to complete the major league and minor league seasons as safely as possible, and we look forward to having fans back in ballparks across the country very soon,” Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive VP of baseball operations, said in a statement, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported that MLB teams are hopeful the delay will allow for players to be vaccinated before they are sent to their minor league affiliates.

Bernabe said the Iowa Cubs will lose two 6-game series, but the team will make up some games during the All-Star break. Bernabe said he wants the Iowa Cubs to play as many games as possible, but 90% of the team’s business happens post-Memorial Day.

Triple-A teams expect their seasons to run into September, according to ESPN.

Last year’s Minor League Baseball season was completely canceled due to the pandemic.