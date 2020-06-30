Iowa Cubs Season Canceled for 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — There will be no Iowa Cubs baseball games in 2020.

Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated teams with players in 2020. As a result, Minor League Baseball canceled this year’s season.

“We were aware that our 2020 season had a chance to end this way, however, today’s news is still disappointing both for our fans who enjoy games at Principal Park each season, and for our staff that had already put a lot of hard work into this year,” said Sam Bernabe, Iowa Cubs president and general manager. “We are setting our sights on April 2021 and look forward to another great year of Minor League Baseball in Des Moines.”

The Iowa Cubs said it will contact season ticket holders and advertisers in the coming days. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for 2020 can email tickets@iowacubs.com to receive a full credit for 2021 tickets.