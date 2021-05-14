Iowa Cubs Relax COVID-19 Restrictions at Principal Park

Principal Park, home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs is seen, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — With Mayor Frank Cownie removing the mandatory face covering requirement in Des Moines, the Iowa Cubs are doing the same.

Fans are no longer required to wear a mask at Principal Park. However, non-vaccinated fans are still highly encouraged to wear a mask.

More seats are opening up for fans as well. There will be no more pod seating with zip ties and tarps will be removed. Any available seats can be purchased in any quantity.

On-field promotions will also be back, including ceremonial first pitches and national anthem singers.

The next home game for the Iowa Cubs is May 18 against Omaha. Starting on May 18, Iowa will be home for 12 of 13 days.

Read more about the update in COVID-19 protocols here.

New CDC Guidance

The CDC on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still recommends people wear masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. However, anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in most indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday.