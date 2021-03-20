Iowa Cruises Past Grand Canyon 86-74 in NCAA Tournament

Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) bobbles a pass as Grand Canyon’s Chance McMillian (2) and Gabe McGlothan defend during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza scored a game-high 24 points and the Iowa Hawkeyes cruised to a 86-74 win over Grand Canyon in the NCAA tournament.

No. 2 seed Iowa pulled away from No. 15 seed Grand Canyon to take a 42-31 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Joe Wieskamp scored 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray each had 13 points for the Hawkeyes. Iowa shot 53.7% from the floor, including 45.5% from behind the arc.

Grand Canyon’s Asbjorn Midtgaard scored a team-high 18 points. Jovan Blacksher scored 15 points and Alessandro Lever and Gabe McGlothan both added 13 points.

Iowa will play No. 7 seed Oregon in the second round on Monday. Oregon automatically advanced to the second round after VCU was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.