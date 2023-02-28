Iowa goes to #15 Indiana and hands the Hoosiers one of their worst Assembly Hall home losses ever, 90-68.
Hawkeyes dominated start to finish.
Iowa was 13-23 from three. Kris Murray had a great game with 26 points and a couple blocks. Tony Perkins 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists.
Waukee’s Payton Sandfort had 16 points and one technical foul. Sandfort blew a kiss to the fans after hitting a late three.
Much changed since 90 seconds to go Saturday.
Iowa ends regular season in sold out game vs Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska Cornhuskers Sunday. A win, and the Hawkeyes have a good shot at a coveted double-bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Photos: AP