Iowa goes to #15 Indiana and hands the Hoosiers one of their worst Assembly Hall home losses ever, 90-68.

Hawkeyes dominated start to finish.

Iowa was 13-23 from three. Kris Murray had a great game with 26 points and a couple blocks. Tony Perkins 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists.



Waukee’s Payton Sandfort had 16 points and one technical foul. Sandfort blew a kiss to the fans after hitting a late three.

Much changed since 90 seconds to go Saturday.

Iowa ends regular season in sold out game vs Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska Cornhuskers Sunday. A win, and the Hawkeyes have a good shot at a coveted double-bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots against Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Photos: AP