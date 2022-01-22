Iowa beats Penn State 68-51

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) steals the ball from Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott, left, during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51 on Saturday.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Patrick McCaffrey and Jordan Bohannan added 11 points apiece.

Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State (8-8, 3-5) its first lead with 2:27 left in the first half, but Bohannan answered with a 3-pointer 51 seconds later and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way. Kris Murray followed with another and Keegan made 1 of 2 free throws to cap a 7-0 run that made it 30-25 at halftime.

The Nittany Lions twice cut their deficit to three in the second half but Iowa answered with a 3-pointer each time and they got no closer. Bohannan made 3 to make it 35-29 about two minutes in and 11 seconds after Myles Dread hit from behind the arc to pull Penn State to 44-41 but Kris Murray answered from deep with 10:59 left.

Keegan Murray, who went into the game No. 2 nationally in scoring at 23.3 points per game, made just 4 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from behind the arc but scored from there, including a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 64-49 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Dread finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, all from 3-point range.

The Nittany Lions next head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers and Iowa hosts No. 4-ranked Purdue on Thursday.