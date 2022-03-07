INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano put on championship hats, cut down the nets and danced around with their teammates at midcourt. Again.

Only this Sunday, No. 12 Iowa celebrated with confetti fluttering in the air. It was well worth it.

Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Clark added 18 points and the Hawkeyes captured their second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 in Indianapolis. It’s only motivation to make this a weekly routine.

“We want to cut down more nets,” Clark said after being named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player. “That’s what we said last weekend, so coming here and moving on — we’re just hungry for more.”

The Hawkeyes (23-7) certainly are playing like they expect more victory celebrations.

They’ve won seven straight — the first four to capture a share of their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2008, the last three to claim the tourney title. It’s the first time in school history they’ve won both and now they’re likely to host first and second round home games in two weeks.

Sunday’s victory also gave coach Lisa Bluder her third tourney title and a record 26th win in conference tourney play. And they did it by relying on Czinano’s dominant post play as Clark struggled in Iowa’s third matchup against the Hoosiers in 16 days.