COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter weather will keep the Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team off the court Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to take on #16 Ohio State but because of the snowstorm impacting the Midwest, the game is being postponed.

Both teams will be working with the Big Ten Conference to try to reschedule the game.

Iowa next plays against Minnesota in Iowa City on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.