Iowa AD Looking at Different Football Scenarios

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is not ruling out having a full stadium for home football games.

Barta told reporters the school is planning for several different scenarios, and one of them is opening 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium to “as many fans as want to join us.”

Barta said the number of fans allowed into the stadium will be determined by directives of state and local health officials.

On Tuesday, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote in a letter to fans that he anticipated Jack Trice Stadium would host games at 50% capacity, or about 30,000 fans.

Even if there are no attendance limits at Iowa, Barta said there could be modifications, such as limiting the number of stadium entrances and open concession stands. He said fans might be required to wear masks.