Indy 500 is back, and bigger than most can imagine

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy 500 goes green Sunday morning. 135,000 fans are slated to attend the race, the largest public gathering in the US since the start of the pandemic.
Keith Murphy is in Indianapolis with more on the massive speedway.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy 500 goes green Sunday morning. 135,000 fans are slated to attend the race, the largest public gathering in the US since the start of the pandemic.
Keith Murphy is in Indianapolis with more on the massive speedway.