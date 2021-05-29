Indy 500 is back, and bigger than most can imagine

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy 500 goes green Sunday morning. 135,000 fans are slated to attend the race, the largest public gathering in the US since the start of the pandemic.

Keith Murphy is in Indianapolis with more on the massive speedway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News