Check out some of the amazing still photos from Drake’s win over Wichita State Thursday night in the NCAA’s First Four.

Drake’s Joseph Yesufu (1) dunks on Wichita State’s Clarence Jackson during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Darnell Brodie, center, shoots next to teammate Tremell Murphy (2) and Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV (4), Dexter Dennis (0) and Morris Udeze (24) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) drives in against Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) grabs a rebound next to teammates Darnell Brodie (51) and Garrett Sturtz (3) and Wichita State’s Clarence Jackson (25) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Darnell Brodie, left, is defended by Wichita State’s Morris Udeze, rear, and Clarence Jackson (25) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State coach Isaac Brown gestures during the first half of the team’s First Four game against Drake in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Jonah Jackson (20) drives against Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) uses a screen from teammate Morris Udeze (24) to move past Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake coach Darian DeVries yells to players during the first half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds near Drake’s Garrett Sturtz (3) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State’s Morris Udeze (24) goes up for a layup next to Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) drives against Wichita State’s Trey Wade, right, during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (0) is defended by Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) and Joseph Yesufu (1) compete for a rebound with Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert (3) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Wichita State’s Morris Udeze (24) walks over to teammate Tyson Etienne, left, as he reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of a First Four game against Drake in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Tremell Murphy (2) celebrates following Drake’s 53-52 win over Wichita State in a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Drake’s Tremell Murphy, right, comforts Wichita State’s Morris Udeze on the court following Drake’s 53-52 win in a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

With the win, the Bulldogs move on to play USC Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Indianapolis. The game can be watched on TNT.