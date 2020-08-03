IMT Des Moines Marathon Cancels 2020 In-Person Races; Offers Virtual Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMT Des Moines Marathon has canceled all in-person races scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 17 and 18. Instead, organizers will offer virtual races this year.

The decision was made after Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie updated his emergency proclamation on July 31 to prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people on city property. The proclamation includes road races. Thousands of runners have competed in IMT Des Moines Marathon races in recent years.

“Safety is always the number one concern for our events. Social distancing mandates have made clear that it is not safe for this large-scale event to continue at this time. While we appreciate and understand your disappointment, we also need to ensure that we are all doing our part to end the spread of this highly infectious virus,” said Chris Burch, race director of the IMT Des Moines Marathon.

In its place, organizers have launched the 2020 IMT Des Moines Marathon Virtual Event, which will feature all of the races in a virtual fashion. Athletes can participate in the virtual event during the month of October by downloading the IMT DMM app and registering for the virtual event. For more information, visit desmoinesmarathon.com to stay up to date on virtual event-related news.

Next year’s marathon is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 15-17. Read the IMT Des Moines Marathon’s full announcement here.