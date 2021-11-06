Illinois State beats No. 13 Northern Iowa 17-10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa Saturday, the Redbirds first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game’s first score. They were held without a first down in the second half. Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

Illinois State (4-5, 2-4 Missouri Valley) held a 10-0 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers cut the deficit to seven on a 27-yard field goal by Matthew Cook with 9:48 left.

Day set up the tying touchdown with a 60-yard pass to Isaiah Weston that gave Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley) a first-and-goal at the Illinois State 8. After Day ran 4 yards on first down he found Sam Schnee in the back of the end zone.

After taking the lead in overtime, Illinois State stuffed a pair of Northern Iowa runs and Day threw incomplete on back-to-back pass attempts to end the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News