IHSAA Limits State Wrestling Fan Attendance, Adds Football Class

BOONE — The Iowa state wrestling tournament will proceed as scheduled, but fewer people will be able to see the action in person.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control decided Thursday to limit fan attendance at the state tournament, February 17-20. Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, per session.

No cheerleaders will be allowed on the floor, and ticket prices will be increased for the 2021 tournament.

The Board of Control also approved the addition of a seventh high school football class, starting this fall. Class 5A will debut in the fall, with 36 of the biggest schools in the state as part of the class.

Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will now have 16 playoff teams, while the IHSAA expands the playoffs to 32 teams in Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-player.