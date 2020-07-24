IHSAA Announces Revised Schedule for Upcoming Football Season

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has developed a revised scheduling plan for the upcoming football season, which includes a seven-week regular season and an expanded postseason.

Iowa high school football is the only sport with regular season and postseason schedules managed by the IHSAA. The association says the revised plan considers flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation and possible COVID-19 cases.

Under the revised scheduling plan, the regular season will now be seven weeks instead of nine. Teams have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games within those seven weeks. Week 1 and Week 2 will be optional game dates.

In Class 4A, schools will schedule their own regular season games.

Teams in Class 3A , 2A, 1A and A will play their scheduled district games in the previously established order. Under the revised plan, prior Week 5 games now become Week 3 games and Week 6 becomes Week 4.

Eight-player teams will play Week 3 through Week 9 of their previously announced schedules in what is now Week 1 through Week 7. Eight-player teams may opt out of their Week 1 and Week 2 contests, but they may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.

All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason this year. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary considerations. Brackets will consist of six rounds for each class. RPI will not be used to determine at-large berths or seeding.

In the event that positive COVID-19 cases force players and teams to miss games in the regular season, teams will not be penalized with a loss or forfeit. A missed game due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up.

The first practice (Aug. 10) and first competition (Aug. 27) dates are currently unchanged. Team schedules will be compiled and released when available.

Find more details about the revised plan here.