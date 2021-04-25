 

I Think: Tokyo Olympics Comes At Another Turning Point In American History

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sports, the Olympics in particular, have always had the power to bring a divided world together. Jesse Owens annihilating Hitler’s Aryan race at the 1936 Olympic Games, USA defeating Russia in the “Miracle on Ice, and the silent but powerful black fists from Tommy Smith and John Carlos in Mexico City  in 1968.

The Tokyo Olympics come at another turning point in our history. For the first time the US Olympic Committee will not punish athletes for public displays of protest against injustice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News