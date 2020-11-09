 

I THINK: Time to Wake up, More Effort Needed as Pandemic Worsens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I THINK – Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Iowa. More people are getting sick, more are dying.

John Sears says we need to wake up and show more effort in fighting the pandemic, or else winter sports, and schools will be shut down.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News