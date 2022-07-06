The Iowa Cubs are cleaning up Principal Park after a line of storms took out part of the outfield wall.

The high winds knocked over the ballpark’s temporary “batter’s eye” in dead centerfield, causing it to crash into the wall. Both structures came down, along with some flag poles.

Wednesday, the grounds crew and stadium ops teams were in cleanup mode.

Iowa Cubs Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer tells us there was no damage to the actual playing field, and team officials are thankful that the I-Cubs are on the road this week. (Iowa won at Indianapolis Wednesday night, 4-1.)



The Cubs return to Des Moines for a game Tuesday, and Wehofer says Principal Park will be ready to go.

