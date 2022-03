MILWAUKEE – Iowa State freshman PG Tyrese Hunter had his best game of the season in round 1 of the NCAA tournament against LSU. Hunter scored 23 points, hit 7 threes and had 5 steals.

Hunter’s journey to Ames has not been easy. Tyrese lost both of his parents before the age of 13.

Mark Freund treveled to Racine, WI, Tyrese’s hometown, to find out more about the Cyclone star.