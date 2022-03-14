IOWA – It’s tourney time! The field is set for the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments and teams from Iowa are competing in both.

Take a look at when the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be hitting the hardwood and find out how you can cheer them on in person, or watch from home!

First round games

Thursday, March 17

(5)Iowa men vs. (12)Richmond

Time: 2:10 p.m. CT

Channel: TruTV

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Buy tickets

Friday, March 18

(2)Iowa women vs. (15)Illinois State

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Buy tickets

(11)Iowa State men vs. (6) LSU

Time: 6:20 p.m. CT

Channel: TBS

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Buy tickets

(3)Iowa State women vs. (14)UT Arlington

Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Tickets not yet available, but will be listed for purchase here

You can keep track of the brackets for the men’s tournament here and the women’s tournament here.