IOWA CITY, Iowa — In the final home game of the season, the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) are hoping to snag another win as they take on Illinois (5-5) Saturday.

Iowa comes into the game following a shutout win over Rutgers, 22-0. The Illini had an exciting finish to last weekend’s matchup against Indiana with a 48-45 overtime win.

Coverage of the Iowa vs. Illinois game starts on FSI at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You can also watch it streaming live in the Fox Sports app.

Fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday will enjoy temperatures in the mid-50s for kickoff and light winds throughout the game.