AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against a top-10 team Saturday under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium for Senior Day.

Iowa State (6-4) is battling against #7 Texas (9-1). Both teams are coming off wins last week, with the Cyclones beating BYU and the Longhorns defeating TCU. Texas leads the Big 12 while the Cyclones are tied for second place.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game is being broadcast on Fox, with streaming available in the Fox Sports app.

Fans attending the game in person will want to bundle up with temps dropping from the mid-40s at kickoff to the mid-30s by the end of the game.