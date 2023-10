CINCINNATI, Ohio — After a win at home against TCU last weekend in the Jack Trice Legacy game, the Iowa State Cyclones(3-3) are traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats(2-3).

Kickoff at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is at 11:00 a.m. and you can watch the game on FS1. You can also stream it live on the Fox Sports app.

This will be the Cyclones’ first football game against the Bearcats. Cincinnati officially joined the Big 12 Conference in July.