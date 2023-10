WACO, Texas — After a bye week, the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) are heading south to take on the Baylor Bears (3-4).

The Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and Baylor is taking place at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game isn’t being broadcast on TV but Cyclone fans can catch it streaming live on ESPN+.

The streaming service costs $10.99 a month.