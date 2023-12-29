ORLANDO, Florida — The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Tennessee Volunteers at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Iowa, 10-3, has a chance to win its 11th game in a season – something the program’s only been able to do three times. The Hawkeyes will have a tough game ahead of them against the 8-4 Volunteers as they’re 7.5 point underdogs as of Friday afternoon. The two teams have played against each other three other times, with Tennessee winning two of those games.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. Central Time. You can watch the game on ABC.