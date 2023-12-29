MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — The Iowa State Cyclones are hoping to be partying like its 2017 again in Memphis today. The 2023 Liberty Bowl will be a rematch of the game from six years ago with the Cyclones once again taking on the Memphis Tigers in their home stadium.

The Cyclones (7-5) are six point favorites against the Tigers (9-3). The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm. The game will be carried live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Cyclones won a thriller in Memphis against the Tigers six years ago, 21-20. David Montgomery fumbled away what would have been a game-sealing TD late in the game but the Cyclone defense held off a last minute drive by Memphis. Allen Lazard was named MVP after a 10 catch, 142 yard day including a TD.