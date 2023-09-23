AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Ames on Saturday September 23.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. but rain is expected to begin at around 2 p.m., so bring a poncho and a towel if you’re cheering on the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The best chance for storms to hit Ames will be right around halftime. You can stay up-to-date on the weather forecast on who13.com or on the 13WarnMe App. Iowa State University has also released their severe weather plan, which you can find here.

If you’re not watching at Jack Trice Stadium you can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.