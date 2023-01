AMES – 12th ranked Iowa State took down #7 Texas Tuesday night 78-67 at Hilton Coliseum. Jaren Holmes scored a game high 21 points, Caleb Grill 17, Gabe Kalscheur 16.

ISU fell behind early, but rallied late in the first half to take a 1 point lead in to the locker room. The 2nd half was all Cyclones.

Former Cyclone Tyrese Hunter finished with just 10 points, all in the first half.

Iowa State improves to 14-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12, now tied for first alongside Kansas and Kansas State.