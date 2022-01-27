Des Moines Hoover has informed the IHSAA the Huskies will not compete in varsity football next year. Due to low participation, the primary concern is safety of student-athletes.

Hoover students will still have the opportunity to play football. The school and DMPS are considering options for a cooperative agreement with other Des Moines high schools. DMPS Communications Director Phil Roeder says deal will be with one school, not multiple. Varsity football could return to Hoover if participation numbers improve. Roeder says Hoover not fielding a team will have no impact on stadium project.

Former Hoover head coach Tyrone Tyler was announced as the new Des Moines East coach Wednesday. I’m told Tyler left, in part, because it was known Hoover might not field a varsity team, so he took advantage of a good opportunity at East.