DES MOINES – The Hoover boys soccer team is re-writing the school record books. Huskies are on pace to set records for wins in a season and shutouts.

Ranked 12th, Hoover is already 14-2 on the season.

It’s been 14 years since the Huskies have made the state tournament, but that’s the goal.

John Sears reports on the Huskies record breaking season, and the international family they’ve created within the team.