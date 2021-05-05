Spectators Limited for State Track & Field Meet, Other Restrictions in Place

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa High School State Track Meet will have looser restrictions than the Drake Relays, but it will still feature limitations many will find frustrating.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced the new guidelines for the meet, which is just over two weeks away.



There will be split sessions during Saturday’s finals. Class 2A and 3A will compete early each day, with Classes 1A and 4A competing during later sessions.

Drake Stadium will be cleared between sessions.



Each athlete will get two tickets per session in which they compete. Any remaining tickets will go to participating schools. That’s in compliance with attendance limits set by Drake University and the Polk County Health Department.



Spectators will need to sit in socially distanced pods and masks are required.



There was no state track and field meet last year because of the pandemic.