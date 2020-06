DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been 94 days since the last high school sporting event was held, 281 days since baseball has been played inside Principal Park, and 317 days since we had high school baseball or softball. Monday the drought ends. In Iowa, we finally get to say, "play ball!"

Iowa will be the first state in the country to play a high school game with its summer baseball and softball programs back in action. All eyes are on the state to see how sports will work post COVID-19.