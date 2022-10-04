The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points, and position last week at right:
Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pleasant Valley (8)
|6-0
|105
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)
|5-1
|95
|2
|3. Ankeny
|5-1
|86
|3
|4. Southeast Polk
|5-1
|76
|5
|5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|5-1
|65
|7
|6. Davenport West
|6-0
|39
|8
|7. Ankeny Centennial
|4-2
|35
|NR
|8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|5-1
|33
|4
|9. Cedar Falls
|4-2
|28
|NR
|10. Ames
|5-1
|20
|T9
Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.
Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7)
|6-0
|106
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|6-0
|91
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|6-0
|90
|3
|4. Iowa CIty Liberty
|5-1
|72
|T4
|5. Indianola
|5-1
|58
|T4
|6. Carlisle
|5-1
|44
|6
|7. Newton
|6-0
|38
|7
|8. Bondurant Farrar
|5-1
|35
|8
|9. Fort Madison
|5-0
|22
|10
|10. Eldridge North Scott
|4-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Humboldt (3)
|6-0
|97
|1
|2. Adel ADM (1)
|6-0
|94
|2
|3. Harlan (6)
|5-1
|92
|3
|4. Mount Vernon (1)
|6-0
|85
|4
|5. Nevada
|5-1
|54
|7
|6. Independence
|6-1
|52
|8
|7. Solon
|4-2
|35
|9
|8. Alleman North Polk
|4-2
|32
|5
|9. Creston
|5-1
|25
|6
|10. Van Horne Benton
|4-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (5)
|6-0
|104
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (6)
|6-0
|102
|2
|3. Spirit Lake
|6-0
|84
|3
|4. State Center West Marshall
|6-0
|80
|4
|5. O-A BCIG
|5-1
|64
|5
|6. Greene County
|5-1
|36
|NR
|7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
|5-1
|35
|T9
|8. Inwood West Lyon
|4-2
|33
|8
|9. Osage
|4-2
|25
|NR
|10. New Hampton
|5-1
|20
|6
Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Branch (8)
|6-0
|105
|1
|2. Van Meter (3)
|5-1
|92
|2
|3. Underwood
|6-0
|81
|T3
|4. Hawarden West Sioux
|5-1
|79
|5
|5. Carroll Kuemper
|6-0
|59
|7
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|5-1
|56
|8
|7. Aplington-Parkersburg
|5-1
|34
|6
|8. Durant
|5-1
|25
|T3
|9. Mediapolis
|5-1
|22
|NR
|10. Pella Christian
|5-1
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.
Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (6)
|6-0
|103
|2
|2. Grundy Center (2)
|6-0
|91
|1
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)
|6-0
|90
|3
|4. Lynnville-Sully
|6-0
|72
|4
|5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|6-0
|69
|5
|6. Columbus Junction (1)
|6-0
|53
|7
|7. Troy Mills North Linn
|5-1
|39
|6
|8. Winthrop East Buchanan
|5-1
|26
|9
|9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
|5-1
|19
|10
|10. Alburnett
|5-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.
Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8)
|6-0
|104
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (2)
|7-0
|91
|2
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)
|6-0
|84
|3
|4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-0
|65
|6
|5. Lenox
|6-0
|57
|7
|6. Easton Valley
|4-1
|54
|5
|7. West HarrisonMondamin
|6-0
|45
|8
|8. Baxter
|6-0
|35
|9
|9. Newell-Fonda
|5-1
|21
|4
|10. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|5-1
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.